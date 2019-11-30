Funeral services for Leonard “L.F.” Grimes, 92, of Burke, will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Greater Love Tabernacle Church in Homer with Pastor Ronnie Frankens officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Mr. Grimes was born March 25, 1927 in Beulah, Texas, the son of the late Calvin Grimes and Minnie (Hambrick) Grimes, and died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Lufkin.
Mr. Grimes worked as a maintenance supervisor at Lufkin Industries for over 30 years. He also was a rancher-farmer that loved working with his cows and in his garden. Mr. Grimes was a very sweet loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Mr. Grimes is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Mary Jo Grimes of Elysian Fields, TX; grandson and wife, Shane and Datha Price of Lufkin; granddaughter, Jennifer Grimes of Bossier City, LA; granddaughter, Kaycie Price of Lufkin; grandson and wife, Chris and Sabrina Grimes of Marshall, TX; granddaughter and husband, Kendall and Nick Brown of Shreveport, LA; 11 great-grandchildren; and very special niece, Donna Lou Lee of Lufkin.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie W. Grimes; daughter, Deborah Kay Price; along with numerous brother and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Chris Grimes, Shane Price, Nick Brown, Jordan Davis, John Paul Sinclair, and Roy Neal McClendon.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ronnie Hines and Mark Hines.
Special memorials may be made to Greater Love Tabernacle, 5319 F.M. 326
Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Greater Love Tabernacle Church, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
