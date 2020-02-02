Patsy Sutton, 87, of Lufkin, formerly of Houston and Colmesneil, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at The Joseph House in Lufkin, Texas.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Magnolia Cemetery all in Woodville. Officiating will be Pastor Mark Wilke and Hershel Dixon, Jr. Serving as pallbearers will be Dick Demel, Mike Sutton, Thomas Sutton, Tom Sutton, Jordan Sawyer, Justin Sawyer, Caleb Tippit, and Seth Tippit. Honorary pallbearers are Bob Mann, John Mann, Jim Ed Mann, Hunter Mann, Tom Thornton, Paul Davis, John Stall, Skeet Anglin, Jeff Mann, Mike Manry, Fred Manry, Scott Mann, Will Carleton, and Trip Anglin.
Patsy was born August 18, 1932 to John Bunyan & Annie Jordan Mann in Colmesneil, Texas. She was a former longtime resident of Houston and Colmesneil. Patsy was a very beautiful and generous lady. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and was a member of Tallowood Baptist Church in Houston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Annie Mann; husband of 57 years, Billy Sutton; granddaughter, Tricia Sutton; sisters, Blanche Anglin and Mildred “Susie” Mann Sutton; and brothers, William A. Mann, Tom Dick Mann, and Sam D. Mann.
She is survived by her son, Richard W. Sutton & wife, Sasha of Lufkin; sister, Peggy Manry of Temple; grandchildren, Suzanna Sutton, Caleb Tippit, Tyler Tippit, and Seth Tippit; God daughter, Kim Muchmore; and numerous nieces, nephews and good friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Woodville, Texas.
