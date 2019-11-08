Marilee Reeves
Graveside services for Marilee Reeves, 85, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Rocky Hill Cemetery with Brother Gary Forrest officiating.
Ms. Reeves was born August 22, 1934 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Vivian (Foster) and Lee Grissett, and died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in Lufkin.
Ms. Reeves was a lifetime resident of Angelina County and retired from Sterling 12 Star Paint following more than 30 years as an Interior Decorator. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church.
Momma gave all of us a great foundation in Jesus Christ. She knew how to bring magic to every holiday and special occasion. She loved cooking, gardening, and bringing people together to just celebrate life. But most of all she loved being a Nana.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Harry Hammond of Pollok, Melanie and Shane Kolb of Lufkin; grandchildren, Laura Fineberg and husband Adam of the Memorial area of Houston, Cassidy Reeves of Maui, Hawaii, Austin Cloonan of Los Angeles, California, Kelly Reeves, Austin Kolb, and Alyssa Kolb, all of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Avery, Kimberly, Elijah, and Grace; sister, Betty Truett of Huntington; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Reeves; and father of her children, Frank Reeves.
The family extends special thanks to the staffs of Neches House and Hospice in the Pines for their loving care.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
