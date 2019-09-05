James Owen Forrest
Funeral services for James Owen Forrest, 83, of Huntington will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Salem Missionary Baptist Church with Brother Brad Forrest, Brother Mark Forrest, and Brother Forrest Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow in the Treadwell Cemetery.
James Owen Forrest went to be with the Lord Monday, September 2, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Huntington, Texas, born February 19, 1936 to the late Charles Owen Forrest and Anna Inez (Lacey) Forrest. He married Jimmie Nelson June 1, 1956 at Salem Missionary Baptist Church and they were happily married for 63 years. Brother James was licensed to preach at Salem Baptist the following year and was blessed with 62 years in the ministry. He made Salem his “home” church where he was a member upon his passing. Brother James cherished spending time with his family and many friends. He also enjoyed carpentry, as well as looking forward to his yearly garden. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Jimmie (Nelson) Forrest of Huntington; sons and daughters-in-law, Brad and Debbie Forrest of Pineland, Mark and Karen Forrest of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Gwen and Kim Reynolds of Huntington; grandchildren, John Forrest, Jerry Forrest, Forrest Reynolds, Alicia Forrest Terry, Brandi Hathorn, and Amanda Swallows; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Nell Arnold Settle of Lufkin, Dell Morehead of Huntington, and Linda Pinner of Nederland; special cousin, John Day; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Brother James was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Calvin Forrest and Charles Glenn Forrest; parents-in-law, James Emmett and Louise Nelson; brothers-in-law, Johnny Arnold, Alvin Settle, Verble Morehead, Delaney Galloway, and Emmett Nelson; and sister-in-law, Beverly Forrest.
Pallbearers include Jason Swallows, Justin Terry, Kim Reynolds, Forrest Reynolds, John Forrest, and Jerry Forrest.
Honorary pallbearers include Butch Barge, C.D. Penney, Billy Page, Danny Cryer, Dwayne Phillips, and Jess Weatherford.
The family would like to thank all of the many friends for their prayers and extend special thanks to the nurses at Huntington Rehabilitation and Hospice in the Pines.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Salem Missionary Baptist Church.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.