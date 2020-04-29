Billy Ray “Putt” Putnam
Funeral services for Billy Ray “Putt” Putnam, 71, of Lufkin, will be Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Brian Williams officiating.
Mr. Putnam was born June 2, 1948 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Ansel Dowell Putnam and Hadress Modell (Seymore) Putnam, and died Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Putnam was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved his family and his greatest pleasure in life was spending time with his grandchildren, as well as his dog “Puppy D”. Mr. Putname proudly served in the U.S. Army, Armored Division in Germany during the Vietnam conflict. He worked for Louisiana Pacific for many years at their Corrigan Plant, as well as at Clyde-Bergman in Tatum, Texas.
Mr. Putnam is survived by his wife Linda Brock-Putnam of Lufkin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Angie Putnam of Baytown, TX; son and daughter-in-law, David “Scooter” and Melissa Rice of Pollok, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Britney and Kevin Puryear of Huntington, TX; son and daughter-in-law Michael and Melissa Blackwell of Lufkin, TX; son, Bradley Blackwell of Lufkin, TX; grandchildren, Bryce and Justyn Putnam; Evelyn and Jackson Rice; Brandon Bostick, Gracee, Kyle, and Chandler Puryear; Shane, Jessica, Spencer, Dillion, and Macy Blackwell; 3 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Frankie and Debbie Putnam; brother, Bobby Putnam; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Vickie Putnam; sister, Laverne Beasley; sister and brother-in-law, Menola and Red Dunn; sister, Irene Huffman; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John Putnam, Gene Putnam and Jimmy Putnam; and sisters, Abby Lowe and Linda Thornton.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bush Smitherman, James “Junior” Glover, and Chris Baxter.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Huntington Food Pantry, 702 N. Main St., Huntington, Texas 75949.
A Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.