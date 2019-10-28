Judy ‘Lisa’ Crawford
Services for Judy “Lisa” Crawford, 52, of Wells, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Lisa was born Jan. 4, 1967, in Livingston and died Oct. 26, 2019, in Wells.
Donnie Hubbard
Graveside services for Donnie Hubbard, 53, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin. Donnie was born Dec. 16, 1965, and died Oct. 26, 2019, in Lufkin.
