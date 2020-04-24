Betty Collier Smith
Graveside services for Betty Collier Smith, 78, of Cleburne, Texas were conducted Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Bono Cemetery. The Reverend Brent Shields officiated. Visitation was held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Rosser Funeral Home in Cleburne.
Betty Collier Smith passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 in Tyler, Texas. She was born December 11, 1941 in Lufkin, Texas to Myrtle (Williams) and Elmer Fisher. Betty was a licensed chemical dependency counselor and a correctional officer for the TDCJ. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Betty was a member of the Bethel Temple Assembly of God Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Smith; one brother, Joe Collier, and sister, Ruby Dunn.
Survivors include her daughters, Margaret Short of Palestine, Darlene Mendoza and husband, Johnny, Carlene Cook and husband, Glenn, Gwendolyn Warner and husband, Don, Catherine Prine and husband, Jimmy, Jamie Smith and husband, Kenneth, all of Cleburne, and Judy Ayers and husband, Robby, of Tyler; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Viola Price, Doris Vernon and husband, Herman, all of Pearland, and Janice Fondren and husband, Bill, of Lufkin; and a host of other relatives and friends.
