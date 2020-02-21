Memorial services for Charles Kenneth Freeman, 84, of Lufkin, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5205 S. First Street, with Reverend John Greene officiating.
Mr. Freeman was born February 10, 1936 in Angelina County, Texas, the son of the late Winnie and Charlie A. Freeman. He passed away Tuesday, February 10, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Freeman was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was retired from Abitibi Paper Mill. He was a former member of the SPJST Lodge. He enjoyed dancing and always raised a good garden. He could repair anything – if it was broke, he could fix it. Mr. Freeman served his country in the United States Air Force.
Survivors include his wife, Loretta Dudley Freeman of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and Michael McCroskey of Bronson; son, Jeffery Lynn Freeman of Lufkin; grandson, Duane “Frog” Stubblefield and wife Stacy of Arlington; great-grandchildren, Zachary “Kenneth” Stubblefield, Zane Stubblefield and Adalyn Stubblefield, all of Arlington; sisters, Johnnye “Ditty” Burchfield of Port Neches, Betty Ivy and husband Rex of Huntington, and Doris Christie of Allen; his faithful companion Rusty; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Freeman’s memory may be made to the Salvation Army, 412 S. Third Street, Lufkin, TX 75901; or to the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter, 1901 Hill Street, Lufkin, TX 75901.
Services are in the care of Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home.
