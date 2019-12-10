Bobbie Carol Stokes Musick
Funeral services for Bobbie Carol Stokes Musick, age 72, of Maydelle are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Elton Musick officiating. Burial will follow at Holleyman’s Chapel cemetery.
Mrs. Musick passed away December 7, 2019 in Tyler. She was born August 19, 1947 in Wells, TX to the late J.B. Stokes Sr. and Lela Purdy Stokes. Mrs. Musick was a resident of Maydelle for over 40 years. She was a member of the Holleyman’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and was the church pianist for many years. She worked as a tax pro for H&R Block in Palestine for over twenty years and loved her grandbabies, loved to sew, gardening, canning and quilting.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Raymond Musick and three siblings, John B. Stokes Jr., Walter Stokes, Ruth Stokes Brandon. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Malisa and Barry Stevens of Maydelle, son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Jenny Musick of Garrison, TX, six grandchildren, Dakota Bryant, Ceanna, John and Markcus Stevens, Amy and Charley Musick, four siblings, Carl Stokes , Nelda Jordan, Jo Ellen Stokes and Mary Shumaker and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to service, Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the funeral home.
