Wells- Funeral services for Mildred “Millie” Alene Hopper, 92, of Wells will be Wednesday, September 25, at 11 AM in the First Baptist Church in Wells with Rev. Josh Luellen and Rev. Wesley Matchett officiating. There will be a visitation beginning at 9:30 AM until service time, also at the church. “Millie” was born March 13, 1927 in Wells, Texas to W.E. Hicks and Edna Sessions Hicks. All who knew and loved Millie can attest to the fact that she was a force to be reckoned with. Married to Merkel Hopper (our precious “Big”) on January 18, 1946, for 61 years, never has a love and bond been so lovingly expressed and blessed by God. Their marriage was one of enduring faith, endless adventure, and true devotion. Millie was eagerly awaiting the day she would be reunited with her one true love for the grandest adventure ever in eternity. Millie loved to travel with Merkel in their RV, and while they made special trips all over the United States, the most memorable was a trip to Alaska in 1994. Her grandchildren were blessed to be taken on numerous camping trips as well, and the memories of card playing, cheesy scrambled eggs in the morning, and long adventure walks during the day finding treasures of flowers, insects, and odd shaped rocks abound. Never was there a boring moment with Grannie, who was able to find an activity for even the most finicky child. When not traveling, Grannie’s house was a special place where she encouraged freedom in the joy and expression of childhood. It was a home one could always find warm teacakes waiting for hungry bellies, mud pies to “test out”, and domino trains built from one end of the house to the other. At night, piles of quilts would adorn the floor of Grannie’s bedroom for all the grandkids to sleep on, and it is still debated today whether it was Grannie or Big who snored the loudest! Never has there been a woman able to wrangle six plus kids at a time, simultaneously loving, feeding, playing and discipling ( and there was a lot of that).Grannie loved to play, and that playful spirit is infused in every one of her children and grandchildren. Despite being one of the hardest workers, often times laboring right along side Merkel, she enjoyed traveling, snow skiing, hiking, swimming and tubing at Albert Pike, and playing cards or dominoes with whoever was willing to play with her. In fact, she prided herself on rarely losing a game much to the frustration of those who bravely played against her. As a testament of her endless energy and strength, Millie began a woodworking career at the age of 62. She was able to carve anything she set her mind to, and to this day, her legacy of hand-carved barn sets are still enjoyed by her numerous great grandchildren and will continue to treasured for generations to come. Lastly, Grannie will be remembered for her servant’s heart. Her love and devotion to friends and family were often showed through her cooking. You never left Grannie’s house without at least having a cup of coffee and a piece of pie or homemade cookie. The first, usually bring food to those sick or hurting, Grannie found joy in serving others food for healing. While Grannie will be greatly missed, the strength in which she clothed herself and the force in which she showed love to others, is a legacy that will live on for generations to come. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Merkel Hopper, a cherished infant daughter, sisters Carrie Hamilton, Odessa Cates, Jerry Brooks, Iola Presnall and Rebecca Sparkman, brothers Ferril Hicks and Johnny Hicks and their spouses. She is survived by her dear sons and daughters-in-law David and Judy Hopper, Mark and Lynn Hopper and Kyle and Kim Hopper, and her precious daughter Dianne Hopper, grandchildren Jason Hopper, Jeana Grogan, Jeff Hopper, Philip White, Matt Hopper, Rhanda McGee, Lindsey Klatzkin, Jessica Moore and Justin Hopper, as well as 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Mt. Hope cemetery or Affinity Hospice. Millie wanted to express her gratitude to the devoted Affinity staff who assisted her in her time of ailment, including Melissa, Shantae and Amanda.
