Sharla Collins Crain
Funeral services for Sharla Collins Crain, 47, of Huntington will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Brother Shane Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow in the Herrington Cemetery.
Mrs. Crain was born April 15, 1972 in Lufkin, Texas to Linda Charlene (Herrington) Collins and the late Robert Dale Collins, Sr., and died Thursday, November 7, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Sharla was a life-long resident of Huntington. Her passion was helping others, as evidenced by her working in the healthcare field for more than 25 years, most recently working at Woodland Heights Hospital as a CNA. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and friend, but the light of her life was her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her compassion and loving, kind spirit by those who were blessed to have known her. Sharla attended Ora United Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include her husband, Jon Crain of Huntington; sons, Jared Bryan and wife Christal of Huntington, Michael Weiss of Silsbee; daughters, Amber Weiss and fiancé Houston Adams, Kaylin Wilson and husband Cye, all of Huntington; grandchildren, Christian, Lucas, Jace, Kendal, and Hattie; mother, Linda Charlene Herrington Collins; grandmother, Charlie Mae Herrington of Huntington; sister, Shanna Putnam and husband, Charles of Huntington; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Vernell and Charles Havard of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Melissa Collins of Apples Springs; cousin and best friend, Kristi Dickson; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Dale Collins, Sr.; brother, Butch Collins; grandfather, Willie Herrington; and grandmother, Evelyn Collins.
Pallbearers will be Colton Cryer, Travis Putnam, Stacy Boykin, Michael Weiss, Bunk Butler, and Eric Stanbery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dylan Collins, Charles Putnam, and Cye Wilson.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
