Tyler Chase Duke
Funeral services for Tyler Chase Duke, 17, of Lufkin will be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Boone and Pastor Mike West officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery.
Tyler was born June 3, 2002 in Lufkin, Texas, and died Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Zavalla, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. Tyler was always the life of the party. His smile would light up the room. He was a member of Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include his mother, Jeanette Adams of Lufkin; father, Michael Duke of Magnolia; brothers, Kenny Brewer of Lufkin, Michael Duke, Jr. of Conroe, and Travis Duke of Houston; sister, Hannah Moreland of Diboll; grandparents, James Adams of Lufkin, Herbert Duke of Houston, Peggy Lowe of Magnolia, and Lisa Duke of Houston; nephews, Kansen and Keegan of Diboll; uncles and aunt, James Adams, Jr. and wife Karen of Humble, Bobby Adams and wife Gina of Lufkin, Donny Adams of Trinity, Ashley Duke and fiancé Chris Leonard, Curtis Duke and girlfriend Jessica, and James Duke, all of Beaumont; girlfriend, Charity Lawson and her daughter Alivia of Orange; and numerous cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jean Adams and Bobby Stephens.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Brewer, Michael Duke, Jr., Dominick Lowery, Oscar Rivera, Ty Conway, De’Edrick Renfro, David Massingill, and Dakota Harrell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Adams, Chris Leonard, James Adams, Jr., Curtis Duke, James, Duke, and Donny Adams.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.