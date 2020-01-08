Dorothy Jean Brown, 91, of Calhoun, TN passed away on January 5, 2020. She was born on January 16, 1928 to the late Leonard and Mable Richardson. She was born and lived in Lufkin, TX. Here, she was a member of Eastenalle Baptist Church. She was a talented artist and a terrific cook. She also was a voracious reader, talented writer and seamstress. She had a passion for generosity and will be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her mother and father she is preceded in death by her husband Cecil H. Brown; brothers Clayton and Kenneth Richardson; sisters in law Betty and Dine Richardson.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children: Charles Brown (Jewel), Gerald Brown (Patricia), Dicky Brown, and David Brown (Teri); brothers Burl Richardson (Lois) and Delbert Richardson; grandchildren: Michelle Wallace, Amy Everson, Eric Brown, Wayne Brown, Jennifer Sterns, and Bobby Brown. Great grandchildren: Corey Brown, Samantha Everson Parker, James Rayan Brown, Alexander Laith Brown, and Harrison Sterns. In addition to these she leaves numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends. She also leaves behind one special little boy Maverick Wilson.
A private family graveside service will take place at Eastenalle Cemetery.
You are invited to share a personal memory of Dorothy or your condolences with her family at her online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral & Cremation Service and the Cody family are honored to assist the Brown family with these arrangements.
