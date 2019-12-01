Ben H. Vance Jr.
Memorial graveside services for Ben H. Vance Jr., 84, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery in Corrigan with Bro. Mike Wall and Phil Corbett officiating.
Mr. Vance was born January 29, 1935 in Crosby, Texas, the son of Benjamin Holly Vance Sr. and Marie Gladis Jarris Vance, and died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Lufkin.
Mr. Vance loved to train horses and work on his ranch. He dearly loved his family.
Mr. Vance is survived by his son and daughter in law, Bit and Ruthie Vance of Lufkin,TX; son and daughter in law, Jay and Mary Absher of Smithville, TX; grandson and wife, Davey and Magen Vance of Cornudas, TX; granddaughter and husband, Shae and Ross Richardson of Lufkin, TX; great-grandson, Kutter Richardson of Lufkin TX; great-grandaughters, Riley and Sage Vance of Cornudas, TX; nephew, Bucky Vance of Spring, TX; nephew, Bubba Vance of Boerne, TX; and niece, Ronda Hobbs of Boerne, TX.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dora Vance and son, David Wayne Vance.
Honorary pallbearers will be Buddy Lowery, Mike Pierceson, Joe Renfro, Margaret Reed, Vicki Coats, Doug Johnson, Lewis Lake, Alan Cassels, Ray Tomez, Mike Fussell, Julio Marta, and Newt Courtney.
Friends and family are invited to 58 Junction for food and fellowship following the service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin Directors.
