David Dolben was born on May 8, 1935 in Reading, Massachusetts to his parents Alfred and Lucille Dolben. He attended Reading Public Schools in Reading Massachusetts. David described this time in his own words: “In the earliest years, say before high school graduation, I cannot remember any conversation with parents, grandparents, sibling or any relatives or friends about money. It was just “something” one “worked for”; although, what exactly “work” was and just how money followed it never caught my attention. Most likely it was then a cultural norm around Boston to avoid the “M” word (let alone the “C” Capital word) when talking to children. Or perhaps following the Great Depression and World War II (lives torn apart, kin wounded or dying) uncertainty and risk were not subjects of dinner time conversation.
If I received a weekly allowance it must have been really small since I’ve no recollection of it... But I can easily summon up the taste of Hershey bars and Cracker Jacks—someone put coins in my pockets! By the 6th grade I had a paper route; in fact routes for weekday mornings and afternoons as well as Saturdays and Sundays. Bicycle delivered weekly collections with a Friday settlement downtown with M.F. Charles, the wholesaler. All the money collected was put on the glass counter for Mr. Charles to divide it into two stacks—his and mine !I kept those paper routes right through my senior year (1952) in High School
And for many afternoons when the weather was fine and the daylight hours longer Don “Red” Scott and I washed residential windows. I had plenty of pocket money and curiously the memories of earning are all more vivid now than the memories of spending it. Other than the purchases in 1951 of a 1929 Ford Model A Victoria sedan for $50 ($75 was asked with the AM radio but pop music has never been worth $25!) no other purchases stand out.
The family property was named Point of Pines by my grandfather when he bought it before the end of World War I. I should note that he went to Belknap in 1904 and my father fifteen years later. The South end of the lake, Newbury N.H. was a general store the owned by the Berger family. Their living quarters were above the store. It was general all right – Post Office, gas station, groceries, fresh meat and most important for me a snack bar. For three summers I was the soda jerk, short order cook, table server and clean up man at night. It’s there that I got my social security number which starts 003 – New Hampshire!
Well, now it’s to off the Dartmouth College in the fall of 1952 where my initial goal was to get pre-med degree. Surprisingly one-half of the entering class of 600 enrolled as “pre-med’. It was not an efficient process since a grand total of about 32 or 33 doctors would finally emerge out of the pipeline at the far end of medical school, As Robert Frost wrote-I took at different path and that has made all the difference!
I got on that different path after a strong dislike with a quantitative analysis course in Chemistry early in the sophomore year. And the dread of organic chemistry to come next was palpable or maybe there was a genetic predisposition to money that brought me to the Economics dept.
Since I believe all that a man is arises from his experiences, (for I do believe in Voltaire’s idea of a man being a Tabula Rasa at birth and given that some are born with tablets which are more easily imprint able) then it is excellent for you to ask after the experiences I have had and more importantly to judge the effect said experiences have had upon me. I am of a rather unique make. I feel that I have but only glimpsed the world up until now, though admittedly I have traveled fairly often to foreign countries, most notably the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland with the People to People Organization, and most likely seen more than most others my age. I know that I am still green, nothing but a bud who has yet to truly flower. I suppose that I am above all an intellectual and then an adventurer, of these two characteristics I have inherited one naturally and the other I have acquired through the many influences that have touched me in my life.”
All that I would ask for is a place in which to allow the expansion of my mind. I am a soul eager to learn who comes to the doors of a great university and is awed at the wonderful sights and opportunities he sees presented there. Though I am still a bud, I need only be given a slight stimulus, a change in environment, for me to flower, and then I shall truly embody all that I can be.”
David was an exceptional student at Dartmouth University where he participated in Economics Club activities as well as obtaining membership in Chi Phi Fraternity, Crew Club, DCU, and the Psychology Club. He achieved his BA in Economics at Dartmouth and continued his educational path to Columbia University where he acquired his Masters in Accounting. He began work at Price Waterhouse in 1958 and obtained his CPA Certification while working there.
In 1962, David again elevated his career path by accepting a position as consultant at the prestigious Rockefeller Brothers Corporation in New York. He then accepted a position at Times Inc. as Assistant Treasurer and received a promotion as Comptroller shortly thereafter. In 1976, David was asked to report to a subsidiary of Time Inc., Temple Eastex, as Vice President to manage client accounts and the growth development of their staff. Early in 1979, he was again requested to return to Chicago to oversee Time’s Chicago Operations to track worldwide subscriptions with 5000 domestic employees and an additional 1000 employees in five foreign countries. David received his final assignment in 1988 when he was requested to report as President of Temple Eastex in Diboll, Texas. He retired from this position in 2000 to his home in Lufkin, Texas was very active in civic organizations such as Angelina Arts, Museum of East Texas and the Salvation Army.
David became ill in the Fall of 2019 and departed this life at home surrounded by loved ones on December 7, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Lucille Dolben; his first wife, Jean Eyles Dolben; and his sister, Jane Zimberg.
David is survived by his wife, Charlie Mahan Dolben; brother, Donald Dolben (Martha); daughters, Betsey Colton (Doug) and Elaine Malone (Cary); grandchildren, Kevin Clark (Kelsey), Andrew Clark (Michelle), and Lindsey Colton; stepson, John J. Mahan (Jamie); step-grandson, Judd Mahan (Lindsey) and Jace Mahan; special nieces, Cheryl Dorman and Victoria Dolben; and brother-in-law, George Zimberg.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Kam-Care, Home Health Workers (Richard, Rachel, and Lisa) and personal workers (Juanita, Maria, Martha, John, Paulo and Jose).
Cremation was performed at David’s request.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
