Funeral services for Joseph J. Williams, 44, of Huntington will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Dr. John W. Greene and Pastor Cary Modisett officiating. Interment will follow in the Ozias Cemetery.
Mr. Williams was born March 11, 1975 in Vicksburg, Mississippi, and died Sunday, August 17, 2019 in Huntington. He graduated from Huntington High School in 1993 and resided in Huntington most of his life. He was a disabled veteran, serving in the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Williams loved his grandchildren. He was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Taylor and Jacob Cartwright of Huntington; sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Melissa Williams, Lane and Cessali Williams, all of Huntington; grandsons, Gabriel Cartwright and Colt Cartwright; parents, Darlene (Middleton) and James Williams of Huntington; sister and brother-in-law, Jessica and John Mark Crager of Tomball; brother, James Williams of Dallas; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home in Lufkin.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
