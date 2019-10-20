Herman Dalton ‘Junior’ Fuller
Services for Herman Dalton “Junior” Fuller, 83, of Rosevine, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel in San Augustine. Interment will follow in Rosevine Cemetery. He was born April 29, 1936, in Rosevine and died Oct. 19, 2019, in Hemphill.
Earl Justus
Graveside services for Earl Justus, 62, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Old Union Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the Bald Hill Church of Christ. Mr. Justus was born Dec. 17, 1956, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and died Oct. 18, 2019, in a local hospital. Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.