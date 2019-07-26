Memorial services for Jane Diane Lyons Timon, 75, of Apple Springs will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Cindy Doran officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Diane was born March 16, 1944 in Lindale, Texas to the late Velma (Sitton) and William Hoyt Lyons, and passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 under hospice care in Lufkin.
Diane worked for Texas Health & Human Services until she became disabled. She became a heart recipient in 2001 and recovered from breast cancer in 2008.
Survivors include her daughter, Cindi Timon Spencer and husband Lynn of Apple Springs; son, Jason Timon and fiancée Monique Martinez of Houston; grandchildren, Collyn, Alexys, Lee, and Chris Spencer of Apple Springs, and Jaxon Timon of Houston; brother, Dwight Lyons of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, many friends, and her fur baby of 14 years, DD.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sonny Timon; sister, Audrey “Wa” Hollar; and special friend, Hal Curry.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roland Sweat, Tommy Selman, the YaYa Ladies of Alto, and the Margarita Girls of Lufkin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nora’s Home, 8300 El Rio Street, Houston, Texas 77054, Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 4384, Houston, Texas 77210, or Heart to Heart Hospice, 2102 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904. Also, please consider becoming an organ donor and saving a life. The lovely lady that gifted Diane her heart, blessed Diane for 18 years to be able to see her grandchildren grow, and without her that would not have been possible.
