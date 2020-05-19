James Bracey
Services for James Bracey, 94, of Broaddus, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel in San Augustine. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. today at the funeral home. He was born May 7, 1926, in Osyka, Mississippi, and died May 15, 2020, in Broaddus.
Jimmie Ray Hogan
Services for Jimmie Ray Hogan, 69, of Pineland are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Mr. Hogan was born Feb. 17, 1951, in Silsbee and died May 16, 2020, in Pineland.
Harold C. Maxwell
Services for Harold C. Maxwell, 80, of Diboll are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Maxwell died May 17, 2020 in Katy.
Gary Dean Neubauer
Inurnment services for Gary Dean Neubauer, 79, of Lufkin, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.Mr. Neubauer was born April 30, 1941, and died May 17, 2020, in Lufkin.
Robert ‘Outlaw’ Sanders Jr.
Memorial services for Robert “Outlaw” Sanders Jr., 60, of Etoile will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Burial of cremains will follow in the Homer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday.Mr. Sanders was born Dec. 24, 1959, in Fort Worth and died May 10, 2020, in Etoile.
