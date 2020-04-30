Helen Boon was born February 13, 1921 and died April 28, 2020, to be reunited with her Savior and her beloved husband and daughter. She received wonderful care from the staff at Southland Rehabilitation and Healthcare, for which she was very grateful. In keeping with her desire to help others, she donated her body to medical research. She will be missed.
