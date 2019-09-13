Funeral services for Sue Beaty, 81, of Diboll, will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kenny Hibbs officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Beaty was born April 27, 1938 in Heflin, Louisiana to the late Liller Eunice (Jacks) and Sumpter Mayfield Boddie, and died Monday, September 9, 2019 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Beaty was the manager of Elite Cleaners in Diboll for 34 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church Diboll, Domino Girls Club, Garden Club, and a former member of the Pilot Club of Diboll. She loved the Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboys.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Rochelle and Gary Alexander of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Chuck and Dawn Carter of Leesville, Louisiana and Axel and Nicole Franzen of Cologne, Germany; thirteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters and brother-in-law, Alice Dean and Kester Womack of Republic, Missouri, Yevonne Randall of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Peggy Mayes of Fort Worth, and Mary Cox of Denton; brother and sister-in-law, Douglas “Buck” and Jamie Boddie of Grand Prairie; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 31 years, Jack Beaty; brother, Delane Boddie; and best friend, Essie Hankins.
Pallbearers will be David Ogden, Tommy Lowther, Adam Lowther, Mike Brevell, William Fain, Mike Fletcher, and Delane Moore.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Diboll, 208 Devereaux Street, Diboll, Texas 75941.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
