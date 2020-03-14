Graveside services for Sherideth Lee Morris Loftin, 70, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Largent Cemetery with Brother Darel Forest officiating.
Mrs. Loftin was born July 2, 1949 in Wichita Falls, Texas to the late Lucille (Plunkett) and Robert Lee Morris, and died Friday, March 13, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Loftin worked in bookkeeping and accounting for more than 40 years including 15 years at Axley & Rode, and retired from Brookshire Brothers after 10 years of service. In her younger years she loved riding horses. Later in life she enjoyed sports cars, riding four-wheelers, and traveling. She loved all animals and working outdoors.
Mrs. Loftin was always very positive, encouraging and uplifting to others. She was selfless and was loved dearly by her family. They feel truly blessed to have had such a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Loftin attended Keltys First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Charlie Loftin of Lufkin; son, Cevin Loftin and wife Terri of Huntington; stepson, Carey Loftin and wife Natalie of Seattle, Washington; grandchildren, Hannah Malone, Mason Malone and wife Alex, Michelle Loftin, Pierce Loftin; brother, Chuck Morris of Seymore; sister-in-law, Debbie Morris of Hudson; special friends, Dorothy and Don Mayo of Hudson, Curt and Lauren Strock and Darel and Crystal Forest, all of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Kenny Morris.
Honorary pallbearers will be Travis Strock, Curt Strock, Jack Smith, and Mason Malone.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
