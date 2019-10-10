Memorial services for Leah Ann (Bailey) Leath, 82, of Nacogdoches will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Howard Taylor and Pastor Anthony Park officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Ms. Leath passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. She was born on January 26, 1937 and was adopted by Mary and Ralph Bailey from Nacogdoches.
Ms. Leath was a member of Timber Creek Church, formerly First Assembly of God in Lufkin.
Survivors include her daughter, Leah T. Molanders; sons, Hubert Molanders, Jr. and Larry Michael Molanders; grandchildren, Ben S. Farmer, Dallas Brooks, Jessica Robinson, Sam Robinson, Gabriel Molanders, Justin Molanders, Brett A. Clark, Steven Molanders, Brian Molanders, Chris King Molanders, and Kelly Molanders; numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Lenda Coulter Woltz; brother-in-law, Stan Miller; close friends, Betty Halsell and Howard and Esther Taylor; The Ricky Rick; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Ralph Bailey; husband, Sonny Leath; daughters, Sarah Moss Molanders and Mary Robinson Molanders; and sisters, Annie L. Mathews, June C. Wilroy, and Doris J. Matchett.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
