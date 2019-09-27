Michael “Mike” Gee
Funeral services for Michael “Mike” Gee, 59, of Huntington, will be held Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Danny Cryer officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Gee was born January 23, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Howard Norman Gee and Kathryn Mae (Maas) Gee, and died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in Dallas.
Mr. Gee was a member of First Ora Missionary Baptist Church in Huntington. He enjoyed working with his hands, whether it be working on cars, in his yard, or on his house. Mr. Gee was a one-of-a-kind man with a kind heart. He would give the shirt off of his back to help anyone.
He is survived by his son, Jason Gee of Lufkin; son, Jarrod Gee of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Jason Butler of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn and Draylon Fussell of Lufkin; son, Michael Gee Jr. of Tullos, LA; son, James Barfield of Lufkin; daughter, Sarah Griffin of Lufkin; granddaughters, Alex Gee, Alli Gee, Alyssa Butler, Riley Cryer, Brielle Smith, and Peyton Fussell; grandsons, Jace Gee, Cutter Cryer, Andrew Gee, Christopher Gee, Braydon Fussell, and David Fussell; father, Howard Gee of Huntington; former wife, Berneta Dunton; loved one, Angela Nerren; sister and brother-in-law, Anna and Gary Ellis of Huntington; brother, Rick Gee of Huntington; sister, Kathy Hawley of Zavalla; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Gee was preceded in death by his mother, Kathryn Gee; wife, Nena Farrell Gee; significant other, Dinah “DeDe” Baker; maternal grandmother, Lenora “Cookie” Maas ; and paternal grandparents, Ransom Gee and Annabell Gee.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Vann, Chip Kelley, Michael Myers, Jace Gee, Shaun Ward, and Jason Holtzclaw.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Lil Rick Gee.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
