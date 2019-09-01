Maria Angel Gomez
Mass of Christian Burial for Maria Angel Gomez will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church with Father Guillermo Gabriel-Maisonet, celebrant. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
A Rosary will be recited on Monday, September 2, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will follow at the funeral home from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. Monday evening.
Mrs. Gomez, 75, of Corrigan, was born October 3, 1943 in Mabton, Washington to the late Antonia (Brown) and Lazaro Sanchez. She died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in a Webster hospital.
Mrs. Gomez had resided in Corrigan for the past 42 years. She was a homemaker and a beloved wife, mother, nanny and sister. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whole heartedly. She was the cornerstone of the family, loved listening to music, and holding her grandchildren. She was strong in her catholic faith and enjoyed weekly bible studies. Her most prized possession in life was uniting and maintaining her family. She was a member of St. Andrew Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Jesus P. Gomez of Corrigan, sons and daughters-in-law, Juan and Frances Gomez of Corrigan, Jesus and Kathy Gomez of San Marcos, and Robert and Belinda Gomez of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Blake and Brittany Wood, Jessica and Adrian Shepherd, Johnny and Audrey Gomez, Jesus Gomez, Jr., and Haley Gomez, Kirsten and Joe Stone, Melany, Maegan and Morgan Gomez; six great grandchildren; siblings and spouses, Maria and Tino Rodriguez of Yakima, Washington, Frank and Rosaura Sanchez, and Consuelo and Jose Martinez, all of Eagle Pass, Texas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and thirteen brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Blake Wood, Johnny Gomez, Jesus Gomez, Jr., Adrian Shepherd, Joe Stone, and Bobby Martinez.
Honorary pallbearers are Jordan Shepherd, Jace Gomez, Jett Gomez and Brantley Baker.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation-Greater Houston, 701 N. Post Oak Rd., Suite 515, Houston, Texas 77024.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the Rosary may be viewed at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
