Reba Joyce Coker
Services for Reba Joyce Coker, 83, of Kennard, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mrs. Coker was born Sept. 14, 1937, and died Dec. 27, 2019, in Kennard.
Sharon Elaine Coleman
Private services for Sharon Elaine Coleman, 75, of San Augustine County, were held at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine. Ms. Coleman was born May 25, 1944, in Champagne, Illinois, and died Dec. 24, 2019, at a Shreveport, Louisiana, hospital.
Ronnie Keith Loggins
Services for Ronnie Keith Loggins, 64, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Loggins died Dec. 28, 2019, in Lufkin.
Martin Vargas
Services for Martin Vargas, 6, of Diboll, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Martin died Dec. 28, 2019, in Lufkin.
