Bob Mills, 63, of Lufkin died Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Mills was born August 27, 1956 in Mineral Wells, Texas to Barbara (Walley) and Robert Eugene Mills, Sr. He had been employed with DP Solutions for 26 years.
Survivors include his daughters, Emma Mills of Fort Worth and Whitney Gouge of Plano; grandchildren, Daisy, Jonah and Henry Gouge; father and stepmother, Robert and Mary Mills of Leesville, Louisiana; and mother, Barbara Revill of Leakesville, Mississippi.
