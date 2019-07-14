Charles Lee “Charlie” Harris
Funeral services for Charles Lee “Charlie” Harris, 68, of Pollok will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Charlie’s good friend and pastor, Brother Michael Harris, officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Pollok Cemetery.
Mr. Harris was born February 2, 1951 in Pasadena, Texas, the youngest of Lydia Marie (Gibson) and Carl Milton Harris’ five children. He went to Glory Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from his home in Pollok after a brief battle with lung cancer.
After graduating from Pasadena High School (Class of ’69) Mr. Harris joined the U.S. Air Force and served our great country for 20 years. He retired as a Master Sergeant in 1992. Upon his military retirement, he returned to Texas and spent 22 years with the City of Lufkin. Charlie served in the maintenance department of the Ellen Trout Zoo and retired as the Facilities Manager in 2016. He loved the zoo and the many friends he made while there.
As a member of Falvey United Methodist Church, he continued to serve others by working with the Wells Food Pantry. He loved his fellow church members, his community, and felt he had found his church home at Falvey.
Hunting and fishing were his passions. He did so whenever possible and shared his knowledge, skills, and some wild adventures with his children, grandchildren and hunting/fishing buddies. He really wanted to be well enough to go fishing one more time, but it was not to be.
Charlie reconnected with fellow classmate, Ellen Boggs, in 1984 at their PHS 15 year reunion. They married in December of that year and Charlie became an instant parent to Ellen’s Jessica and Gabe, loving them like his own. Son Seth joined the family in 1987.
Charlie will surely be missed by his children and their families: Jessica Gilzow and fiancée Lara Foss of Austin; Gabe Gilzow, wife Sandy, children Isabella, Audrey, Olivia and Rex of Chester; Tsgt. Seth Harris and wife Ssgt. Tiffany Test, both serving in the U.S. Air Force, and Seth’s children Morgan Harris and Alric Harris of Lufkin.
His Harris siblings and Boggs in-laws will also miss his sense of humor, wild hunting stories, and great hunting cuisine (think Vienna sausages). Charlie’s brothers and sisters include: Carlotta and Travis Pike, Jr. of Beach City, Milton “Mick” and Vickie Harris of Houston, Thadine Bennett of Houston, Kay and Billy Dawson of Mexia. Ellen’s brothers are: Eugene “Gene” Boggs and wife Carol of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Thomas “Tom” Boggs and wife Jackie of Diboll.
With such a large family, as you can imagine there are quite a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews that Charlie has loved and fished or hunted with over the years. Some, unfortunately, just got to hear stories, but he truly loved them all, even our “adopted” family members, the Nick Spencer family.
Pallbearers will be Everett Dawson, Nick Spencer, Jace Spencer, Luke Spencer, Gene Boggs, and Stephen “Buck” Boggs.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Spencer, Caroll Ruby, Joe Thigpen, David Young, Randy Glascow and Steve Boren.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
