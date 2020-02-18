Funeral services for Geraldine “Gerry” Gann, 81, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Charles Roberts, Dr. Jacob Fitzgerald, and Brother Jim Salles officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery.
Mrs. Gann was born September 4, 1938 in Bivins, Texas to the late Bernice (Graham) and N.P. Yates, and died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Gann had resided in Lufkin most of her life. She was an X-Ray Technician for Dr. Ronald Corley, Dr. Lehman, and Dr. Tom Jackson. She was a member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church. Gerry had a great love for history and antebellum homes. Her and her husband’s favorite pastime was traveling.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Joe Ben Gann of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Fred Gann and Bobby Ann of Lufkin, Joe Mitchell Gann and Heather of Nacogdoches; grandchildren and their spouses, Bradley Gann, Kellie Gann Randolph and Alan, Nicholas Gann, Ryan Gann, and Casey Krebs and Forest; great-grandchild, Anson Krebs; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Gann, Nicholas Gann, Ryan Gann, Alan Randolph, Forest Krebs, and Nathan Gann.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raguet Street, Suite C, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or Denman Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1351, Lufkin, Texas 75902.
The family would like to express special thanks to her caregivers, Shekeitha “Ke-Ke” Bennett, Julie Everett, Stephanie Saucedo, Natalie Mendoza, Zulema “Zue” Mendoza, Katy Pennywell, Sherrill Sanford, Melanie Sanford, Kathy Foster, Aundria Fancher, and Shawanna Freeman.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
