James “Jim” Baker Windham, Jr., 69, passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019. He was born in El Paso on March 9, 1950 to the late James B. Windham, Sr. and Betty Willison Windham.
Jim was a member of Cross Timbers Cowboy Church where he participated in many activities including Iron Sharpens Iron. He worked at Atkinson Candy Company for 35 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Mike Seago.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Helen Seago of Cleveland, TN; nieces: Kelly (Jon) Whatley of Odem, TX and Karen (Mack) of Cleveland, TN; great niece and nephews, Rheagan, Payne, Jack and Tripp; and special friend, Debbie (Sid) Medford.
A graveside service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Garden of Memories with the Reverend Mark Terry officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 West Frank Avenue, Lufkin TX 75904 or your favorite charity.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
