Funeral services for Esther Grace Wood, 79, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Parkview Baptist Church with Reverend Gary Forrest officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.
Mrs. Wood was born September 3, 1940 in Gladewater, Texas to the late Esther Faye (Jackson) and Harold Clifford Lowe, and died Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Houston Methodist Hospital.
Born in 1940, no one has lived up to their namesake quite like Grace Wood. In everything, she was kind, trustworthy, and full of grace. She dedicated her life to serving God and her family.
In 1960, she married a “preacher boy”, John Wood of Henderson, after they met at East Texas Baptist College. Together, they spent their lives ministering in various churches throughout East Texas and abroad. While she loved traveling and missions, she found her greatest joy investing in the lives of her family and friends. She was a Bible teacher, mentor, and an exceptional woman of God.
Grace was a lifelong learner who loved to read. She was a master gardener and never met a floral print she didn’t like. Beyond her servant’s heart, she was well known for her chocolate chip cookie recipe which she shared freely with anyone who asked. She never met a stranger and always made you feel loved.
Grace lived and died a Christian. She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will live on through her family and those she served.
Survivors include her husband, John Burrell Wood II of Lufkin; daughters, Michelle Wood Jones and husband JD Jones, Kelly Wood Barnett, all of Lufkin, Angela Grace Wood Bossard and husband Todd Bossard of Bloomington, Illinois; grandson, John Mark Prewitt and wife Carleigh; granddaughters, Abby Grace Hopkins and husband Nick, Victoria Grace Charanza, Michaela Wood Stovall and husband Ben; grandson, Joseph Alexander Barnett; granddaughters, Aislyn Grace Bossard; Hayley Anne Bossard, Ryann Elise Bossard; great-granddaughter, Presley Grace Hopkins; great-grandson, Ryder Cash Hopkins; sisters, Janie Rolls and Kathryn McNutt; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Betty Weatherall.
Pallbearers will be John Mark Prewitt, Nick Hopkins, Alex Barnett, Todd Bossard, J.D. Jones, and Ben Stovall.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday morning prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.