Robbie Melim

Robbie Jean Melim, 77, of Lufkin, Texas, passed away on March 13, 2020, peacefully and surrounded by family. She was born April 2, 1942, in Poyner, Texas, the daughter of late Robert and Dealva Boles. She was the oldest of four siblings. On April 13, 1963, she married Arnold Roy Melim in Lufkin, Texas.Mrs. Melim was very active in supporting her children and many grandchildren. She was a constant presence at school and sporting events, PTA and various activities throughout their lives. She was also a talented artist, specifically an accomplished painter. She loved traveling, especially to the beach, working in the garden, and cooking.She is survived by her loving husband of almost 57 years, Arnold Roy Melim; her son and daughter-in-law, Arnold Roy II and Karen Melim of Hurst, Texas; daughter Tracie Pruitt of Lufkin, Texas; son and daughter-in-law Steven and Tracy Melim of Kingwood, Texas; son and daughter-in-law Robert and Crystal Melim of Lufkin, Texas; grandchildren: Paige and Natalie Melim, Victoria and Alex Pruitt, Aiden and Reece Melim, Seth Haynes, and Ava, Kennedy, and Easton Melim; brother and sister-in-law Ronnie and Maureen Boles; sister Donna Fisher. Mrs. Melim was preceded in death by sister Ruby Drake. A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home.
