Sherry Lynn Conn Carnley
Funeral services for Sherry Lynn Conn Carnley, 63, of Diboll will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church with Brother John Boone and Brother Johnny Perry officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Carnley was born December 2, 1955 in Meridian, Mississippi to the late Gladys Aylene (Goforth) and James Ovette Conn, and died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Houston at MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Mrs. Carnley was a Paralegal and worked for Stephen Zayler for 25 years and had also worked for Jimmy Cassells, Clay Dark, and William Winston. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a devout Christian and was a member of Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church. Mrs. Carnley was an accomplished seamstress, sewing her own clothes since she was a child. She started playing the piano and organ for the churches her family attended from the age of 13, and in later years was in a gospel singing group with her husband, Mark. Sherry enjoyed traveling to wonderful destinations with Mark, but the joy of her life was her granddaughters. She always made sure to see they had everything they needed or wanted, attended all their cheerleading events, and showered them with unconditional love from their Nana!
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Mark Carnley of Diboll; daughter, Stephanie Barnett and husband Jonathan of League City; granddaughters, Michaela Wagner, Meghan Wagner, both of Diboll, Maddie Wagner, and Makena Barnett, both of League City; mother-in-law, Betty Carnley of Diboll; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Johnny Perry and Sherry of The Woodlands; niece, Maci Perry of The Woodlands; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandmother, Daisy Goforth.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
