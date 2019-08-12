Ellis Lynn Bryan
Funeral services for Ellis Lynn Bryan, 68, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Don Lofton and Reverend Barry Burch officiating. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 12 noon Wednesday in the Oak Grove Cemetery in San Augustine County.
Mr. Bryan was born June 4, 1951 in San Augustine, Texas, the son of the late Florine (Carrell) and Ceburn Bryan. He died Friday, August 9, 2019 in a Lufkin hospital.
Mr. Bryan had been a logger most of his life, and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He served his country in the United States Army. A former resident of Zavalla and Broaddus, he had lived in Lufkin for the past four years.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Bryan of Lufkin; sons, Eddie Lynn Bryan of Zavalla, Timothy Allen Bryan and wife Alicia Kay of Dayton; grandsons, Carter Nicolas Bryan and Gabriel Allen Bryan; sister, Mildred Bryan of Lufkin; brothers, Jimmy Bryan of Broaddus, Willie Bryan of Etoile, Paul Bryan and wife Nancy, and Maurice Bryan, all of Zavalla; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mr. Bryan was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Cynthia Marie Bryan and Stacey Nicole Bryan; brothers, Ray Bryan and Leroy Bryan; and sisters, Frances Nell Bryan and Sue Ann Bryan.
Pallbearers will be Paul Medley, Jimmy Wayne Bryan, Cade Birchfield and Cole Birchfield.
Honorary pallbearers are Mr. Bryan’s nephews.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
