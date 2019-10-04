OLDEN — Cheri Lynn Smith, 51, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Memorial Service: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Providence Baptist Church in Hudson, Texas, with Brother Bryan Lipscomb officiating.
Cheri was born Nov. 3, 1967, at Portsmouth Naval Hospital, Portsmouth, Va., to Marvin Adrian Best and Linda Joyce Best. She married Bobby G. Smith, Jr. in Diboll, Texas on Jan. 17, 1986, and had two children, Robyn and Daniel. Cheri graduated Midwestern State University with a Bachelor Degree in Political Science. She completed her Post Bachelorette at Stephen F. Austin and was a school teacher for 15 years. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with her family and friends. Cheri could light up the room with her beautiful blue eyes. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Survivors: Husband, Bobby; daughter, Robyn LeAnne Smith-Bridgeman and son-in-law Mykole of Weatherford, Texas; son, Daniel Aaron Smith and daughter-in-law, Candace of Carlsbad, Texas; grandchildren, Emma and Jack Smith of Carlsbad; parents, Marvin and Linda Best of Hudson, Texas; brother, Mark Wayne Best and sister-in-law, Jennifer; and several nieces and nephews.
