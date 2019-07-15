Bruce Daniel
Bruce Daniel, 65, of Zavalla, died July 13, 2019, in Lufkin. Cremation is under the direction of Colonial Mortuary Mr. Daniel was born Jan. 15, 1950, in Houston and died July 13, 2019, in Lufkin.
Cassandra (Griffin) Jones
Services for Cassandra Jones, 73, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Jones died July 13, 2019, in Lufkin.
Betty Rice
Services for Betty Rice, 83, of Allentown, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Rice died July 13, 2019, in Lufkin.
