Robert G. Flannery
Graveside services for Robert G. Flannery, 69, of Conroe, will be at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mr. Flannery was born Nov. 1, 1949, and died July 16, 2019, at his residence. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Faye Honea
Services for Faye Honea, 90, of Lufkin, will at 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Gipson Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from noon until service time Saturday. Mrs. Honea was born March 1, 1929, and died July 20, 2019, in Lufkin.
Jane Diane (Lyons) Timon
Services for Jane Diane (Lyons) Timon, 75, of Apple Springs, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Timon was born March 16, 1944, in Lindale and died July 13, 2019, in Lufkin.
Louis C. Younger
Services for Louis C. Younger, 72, will be at noon Tuesday in the First Shiloh Baptist Church in Diboll. Interment will follow in the Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the church. Mrs. Younger was born Sept. 27, 1946, in Westville and died July 17, 2019, in Houston. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
