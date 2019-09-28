Visitation for Joan Everett Sneed Johnson, 80, of Huntington will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Johnson was born December 31, 1938 in Jacksonville, Texas to the late Mary Vivian (Everett) Sneed and C.W. Sneed, Jr., and passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Affectionately known as Nana to those closest to her, she was quite the lady. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all her heart and enjoyed spending time and cooking for them. Mrs. Johnson always enjoyed telling stories or just listening to what was going on, and always adding some advice along the way. She will be missed greatly.
Mrs. Johnson married the love of her life in 1956. She then graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University and went on to teach English at Lufkin ISD and then Houston ISD. She was a devoted wife and mother. She was a member of Huntington First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years. Mrs. Johnson loved the Lord and loved sharing His story with others.
She is survived by her children, Debbie and Paul Clifton of Huntington, Jan Pittman of Brownsville, and Everett Wayne, Jr. “Bubba” and Christy Johnson of Huntington; grandchildren, Christi and David Flowers, Callie and Mark Hicks, Joshua and Christy Clifton, John and Stormi Clifton, Lauren Pittman, Ceciley Pittman, Jayme Pittman, Everett Wayne “Lane” Johnson III, Mary Elizabeth Johnson, John Dee Johnson, Anna Claire Johnson, and Brooke Johnson; great-grandchildren, Caroline, Macy and Aniston Hicks, Cash, Cadyn, Kaylee and Kaitlyn Clifton, Cooper Clifton, Rose Riley, and Maverick Vela; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Jane and Bill Miles of Houston, Sally and Robert Miller and Sammie and Harry Moore, all of Dallas; uncle, John Sneed of Wells; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Everett Wayne Johnson; and loving brother, C.W. “Bud” Sneed III.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Huntington First Baptist Church, 702 N. Main Street, Huntington, Texas 75949 or Shawnee Prairie Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1480, Huntington, Texas 75949.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
