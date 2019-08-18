Addie Lee Morris
Services for Addie Morris, 91, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 in the EMG Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5205 S. First Street, with Bro. Robert Forrest officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until service time.
Mrs. Morris was born November 22, 1927 in Apple Springs, Texas, the daughter of the late Bessie Ann (Nash) and Henry Jacobs. She passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the Hospice in the Pines Inpatient Unit. Mrs. Morris was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and Ben Ford of Diboll; daughter, Judy Morris of Lufkin; grandchildren, Jay Morris and wife Erin of Frisco, Todd Morris and wife Kelly of Diboll, Dustin Ford and wife Tracy of Diboll, Darci McLin and husband Mark of Diboll, Darla Lowery and husband Jody of Etoile, Teri Hampton of Baytown and Brad Hampton of Henderson; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Willie Thompson of Pollok; brothers, Joe Jacobs of Pollok, H. C. Jacobs of Wells and Tom Jacobs of California; and a number of nieces, nephews and other family members.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Morris was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Wayne Morris in 2015; and her son, Jerry Morris.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mrs. Morris’ grandchildren: Dustin Ford, Mason Ford, Casey Ford, Todd Morris, Seth Morris, Brad Hampton, Cody McLin, Riley McLin, Jay Morris, Mark McLin, Jody Lowery and Luke Morris.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Morris’ memory may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, TX 75904.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
