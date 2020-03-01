Floyd Venson Oliver of Clute Texas was born on February 4th 1918 and passed from this life on February 27th 2020. He was 102 years of age.
He was born to Venson and Ella Oliver in Houston County Texas and spent his childhood in Angelina County in the Lufkin and surrounding areas.
He served his country with great honor during WW2 in the United States Army in both the Pacific and the European theatres of operation.
Following WW2 he started a family in the Lufkin area and worked as a logger and various other jobs earning a living and providing for his young family. Soon after, he moved his family to Clute Texas and worked as a longshoreman at the Port of Freeport.
He retired from the ILA in 1983 after working at the Port of Freeport for 35 years.
He was a founding member of ILA 1723 and one of the men who constructed the Port of Freeport
He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed gardening and working in his yard and his infamous “shed” crafting furniture, fixing that which needed repair and constantly whistling while doing so. Most important was the time he spent with those whom he loved while being about these activities.
He also enjoyed dominoes and was known for his ability to beat anybody at anytime…and he did it without “cheating” He enjoyed immensely his domino playing buddies that he grew to love by joining with them at Temple Baptist church and Emmanuel Baptist church. They were all forever friends.
He is preceded in death by his son, Rayford, 2 grandsons, Bobby Jr and Bryan, and 1 great grand daughter, Katelyn. He was also preceded in death by 3 brothers and 3 sisters
He is survived by His wife of 76 years, Ottie Faye, and this May they will celebrate 77 years of marriage. A sister, Othela of Woodville and a Sister in Law Jeffie May, of Lufkin.
In addition he is survived by his children, James Oliver and wife Bonnie of Brazoria, Bobby Oliver and wife Diane of Angleton, Rayburn Oliver and wife Debbie of Angleton, Betty Peden and husband Leroy of Jones Creek, Floyleen Kirby and Husband Kenny of North Zulch, Katherine Adams and Husband Nicky of Clear Lake, Delbert Oliver and wife Melissa of Clute and Dorothy Maddox and Husband Jack of Jacksboro.
In addition 22 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren survive him.
Also a number of nieces, nephews and friends, many who are gathered with us today.
The family would also like to recognize Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital, Encompass Hospice Care and Mrs. Terry Barry and her team of caregivers for their excellent care, concern and love during Mr. Oliver’s final days.
Mr. Oliver is loved by and will be missed by us all.
Pallbearers are: Wesley Curby, Vencent Oliver, Travis Peden, Michael Maddox, Joshua Maddox, Timothy Land, Cory Stewart, Logan White
Honorary Pallbearers : Glen Peden, Brandon Maddox and Rudy Kurelic
Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 2020 at Stroud Funeral Home from 12:00 - 1:00 with a funeral service at 1:00. Internment will be at Restwood Memorial Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.