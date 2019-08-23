Memorial services for Daphna “Sissy” Jasso, 56, of Lufkin will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Jesus Reyes officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jasso was born August 27, 1962 in Beaumont, Texas to the late Dorothy Ann (Keene) and James Jannise, and died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Jasso had resided in Lufkin most of her life and was a CNA with Memorial Home Health for 10 years. She was baptized as a Catholic at a young age and converted to Church of Christ in her 30’s. Sissy was known for her big heart and endless love for her family and friends. She loved fishing, crabbing, crafting, cooking, and joking around. She was a proud Cajun woman with the sassiness and recipes to prove it. She dedicated her life to her husband of 35 years, daughters, grandchildren, and closest family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, David Jasso of Lufkin; daughters, Melida Jasso of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Christina Guevara and husband Ricco of Hudson; grandchildren, Shyanne Nichols, Mason Nichols, and Elissa Guevara; sisters, Lelia “Pickle” Miller and husband Ricky of Etoile, Dana Jannise of China, Texas, and Miranda Sanders and husband Bobby of Etoile; nieces, Chasity Boyle and April Stover, both of Lufkin; and numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Gina Jannise; aunt, Thelma Douglas; and best friend, Paula Tudor.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
