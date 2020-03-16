Funeral services for Virgil Wayne Brock, 90, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother D. R. McNaughton officiating. A private family burial will follow.
Mr. Brock was born March 1, 1930 in Ratcliff, Texas to the late Florence Rebecca (Hill) and Thomas Wayne Brock, and died Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Crockett.
Mr. Brock was a very loving husband, father, and grandfather. He retired from the Texas Department of Transportation where he served as an Inspector since 1985. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the American Legion and the Texas Sheriff’s Association.
Survivors include his son, David Wayne Brock and wife Becky of Tyler; grandson, Jaden Wayne Brock of Tyler; daughter, Renee Shaw and husband John of Crockett; grandchildren and their spouses, Jimmy and Marilyn Moon of Houston, Timothy and Candice Moon, Kimberlee Sherman, Justin Moon, Dustin Shaw, all of Crockett; great-grandchildren, Ayden, Parker, Kaystin, Adelynn, Sophia, Justin, Jr. “JJ”, Bethany, R.C. Paisley; brother, Roger Brock and wife Diane of Lufkin; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives; and daughter in Christ, Rebekah Landers.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 63 years in 2014, Earlene Brock; and brother, Harold Brock.
Pallbearers will be Jaden Brock, Timothy Moon, Logan McMillan, Damon McMillan, Larry Pyle, and Jimmy Lee.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Antley and William Bailey.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harborlight Church, P.O. Box 152053, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.