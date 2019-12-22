Delores Havard Zavala
Funeral services for Delores Havard Zavala, 52, of Huntsville will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jeff Hackleman officiating. Graveside services with honors by the Texas Department of Corrections will follow in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Zavala was born September 23, 1967 in Rusk, Texas to Rita (Patrick) and Jesse Havard, and died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 in Diboll from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Mrs. Zavala had resided in Huntsville and was a Correctional Officer for Texas Department of Corrections for 17 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and she adored her grandchildren. She was a devout Christian who loved her Lord and attended Family Faith Church in Huntsville. Mrs. Zavala enjoyed travelling.
Survivors include her husband, Juan Zavala of Huntsville; daughter, Krystal Jimenez and husband Justin of Diboll; stepchildren, Tracy Murphy, Samantha Zavala, Augustine Zavala, Steven Zavala; grandchildren, Jori Jimenez, Dallee Jimenez, Dillon Jimenez; step-grandchildren, Ardenne Murphy, Ethan Murphy, Adanya Minor; mother and stepfather, Rita and Hugh Robert Lyles of Beulah; sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Jason Cook of Diboll; brother and sister-in-law, Jesse Havard, Jr. and Elizabeth of Beulah; step-sister, Shawn Kielman of Anahuac; step-brother, Jeff Williams of Anahuac; niece, Jacie Davidson; nephews, Jason Cook, Jr., Logan Havard; and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her infant son, Justin Ferguson and father, Jesse Havard.
Pallbearers will be Brooks Russell, Kristopher Simons, Greg Dowdy, Chris Kendrick, Batsill Tipton, and James Kelsey.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
