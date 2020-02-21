Graveside services for Sara Frances Clark, 90, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Old Union Cemetery with Reverend Mark Johnson and Dale Ford officiating.
Mrs. Clark was born November 17, 1929 in Nacogdoches, Texas to the late Georgia (Allen) and Jack Copeland Reeves, and died Thursday, February 20, 2020 in a local hospice facility.
Mrs. Clark resided in Lufkin most of her life and owned and operated Sara’s Beauty Shop for 50 plus years. She loved cooking and taking care of her family. Mrs. Clark was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Frankie Clark of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Sheryl and Dale Ford of Midlothian, Patrese Ward of Lufkin, and Tamra and Mark Johnson of Huntsville, Alabama; grandchildren and spouses, Jamie and Kristi Clark, Shane and Jennifer Clark, Georgella Clark, Jason and Christina Carter, Jennifer Basham, Leslie and Brandon Pate, Jarrod Ward, Leah and Greg Jones, Sarah Katherine Johnson, Hallie Johnson, and Chip and Brooke Johnson; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lee Roy Clark; son-in-law, Robert Ward; brother, J.W. Reeves; and sister, Jo Ann Harvill.
The family extends special thanks to Hospice in the Pines and Justina Bogany for their care of Mrs. Clark.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or Providence Baptist Church, 4423 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.