Pat Clark
Services for Pat Clark, 78, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mrs. Clark was born Feb. 15, 1941, and died Jan. 25, 2020, in a local hospice facility. Visitation will be from noon until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Robbie Haygood Warren
Services for Robbie Haygood Warren, 89, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Mrs. Warren was born April 23, 1930, in Lufkin and died Jan. 23, 2020, at her residence.
Carol Ann Watkins
Services for Carol Ann Watkins, 69, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Fairview Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at the Carroway Funeral Home. Ms. Watkins was born Dec. 21, 1950, in Lufkin and died Jan. 22, 2020, in a hospital in Houston.
Elaine Rose West
Graveside services for Elaine Rose West, 86, of Zavalla, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. West was born June 4, 1933, in Defiance, Ohio, and died Jan. 21, 2020, in Lufkin.
