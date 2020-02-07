John Alexander
Services for John Alexander will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Alexander was born Aug. 3, 1938, in Lukin and died Jan. 26, 2020, in Lufkin.
Kenneth Earl Couch Jr.
Graveside services for Kenneth Earl Couch Jr., 87, of Lufkin will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Kitchens Cemetery. Mr. Couch was born April 28, 1932, in Alton, Missouri, and died Feb. 5, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Lemerle Holton
Memorial services for Lemerle Holton will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Mt. Beulah Baptist Church, 217 Warren St. Mrs. Holton was born Jan. 10, 1948, in Nacogdoches and died Feb. 2, 2020, in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements under the direction of Colonial Mortuary.
Oscar J. Houston
Services for Oscar James Houston, 92, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Houston died Feb. 5, 2020, in Lufkin.
Billy F. ‘Buddy’ Lee
Services for Billy F. “Buddy” Lee, 75, of Diboll are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Lee died Feb. 6, 2020, in Lufkin.
Willie Spencer Jr.
Graveside services for Willie Spencer Jr. will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Nigton Cemetery. Mr. Spencer was born on Oct. 16, 1936, in Apple Springs and died Feb. 2, 2020, in Houston. Colonial Mortuary-directors.
Lois LaJean Stanbery
Services for Lois LaJean Stanbery, 85, of Huntington, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington. Interment will follow in the Shofner Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Sunday. Mrs. Stanbery was born Sept. 13, 1934, in the Ora Community and died Feb. 6, 2020, in Lufkin.
Yolanda (Dixon) Todman
Services for Yolanda (Dixon) Todman, formerly of Lufkin, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the First Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Davis Memorial Garden. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today. Mrs. Todman was born on July 24, 1972, in Lufkin and died on Feb. 2, 2020, in Austin. Colonial Mortuary-directors.
