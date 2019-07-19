Darrell Dwayne English
A Celebration of Life Service for Darrell Dwayne English, age 64, of Boulder, Colorado, will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Redtown School in Pollok, Texas. Burial will be held at a later date at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells, Texas.
Darrell was born on December 21, 1954 in Lufkin, Texas to the late W. R (Bill) and Jewel Shumaker English. He died on June 9, 2019 in a Boulder hospital after a brief illness.
Darrell was a 1973 graduate of Wells High School and served in the U. S. Navy for 6 years. He worked many years for G. E. Corporation.
In addition to his parents, Darrell was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert, John K, Richard and Billy Sherman English.
Darrell is survived by his daughter, Mary English of Spring, Texas, daughter and son-in-law, Amber and Brandon Hildebrandt of Tomball, Texas, and his son, Shane English of Boulder, Colorado; four grandchildren, Charlotte, Anabelle and Luke Hildebrandt, and Addison Trojanowski; his sisters, Cynthia McClendon of Bossier City, Louisiana and sister and brother-in-law, Paula Sue and Jim Goins of Wells, Texas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family wishes to extend an invitation to the meal that follows.
Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Old Redtown School Building Fund c/o JoAnn Denby, 241 Jim Bell Loop, Pollok, TX 75969.
