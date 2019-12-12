Funeral services for Stacy Craig Sims, 57, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Brother Carlos Martinez officiating. Interment will follow at Gann Cemetery.
Mr. Sims was born October 3, 1962 in Houston, Texas, the son of the late Douglas Junior Sims and Patsy Ruth (Allen) Sims and died Monday, December 9, 2019 in Houston. He was a resident of Lufkin, Texas.
Mr. Sims attended Central ISD and Dallas Skyline ISD public schools. He attended cosmetology school at Angelina College and was a cosmetologist in hair salons in Dallas, Galveston and Lufkin. He managed the Regis Hair Salon in Galveston for several years, returned to Lufkin and put his cosmetology license to work at the Village Cutting Room for over 20 years.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles with friends and family, attending family gatherings and taking care of his Iguana and his Dachshunds and spending quality time with his grandchildren. Stacy was a huge sports fan and enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros and the Houston Rockets.
He was preceded in death by parents, Douglas Junior Sims and Patsy Ruth (Allen) Sims.
He is survived by his beloved common-law wife, Charlotte Hancock of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Cory Nathan and Tonya Kay Norris of Huntington; daughter, Micha Aguilar of Diboll; grandsons, Preston Blake Heurd, John Nathan Norris, Robert Stone, Jr., granddaughters, Brielle Kay Norris; Mackenzie Stone and Georgia Mae Stone; brother Keith Sims and his beloved Cheryl Downing, Lufkin, Texas; sister Gwen Russell and her beloved James Cleveland of Lufkin; brother Tony Sims of Houston; sister Shawn Josey of Trinity; stepmother Shirley Sims of Mesquite; nephews, Shane Page of Trinity, Ryan Sims of Austin and Travis Thornton of Lufkin; nieces, Ronnie Basham Chaney of Magnolia, Michelle Russell, Leanne Foster, Amber Pierce and Alyssa Cochran, all of Lufkin, and Bindi Page of Trinity.
Mr. Sims will be escorted to graveside services by his pallbearers Arthur Derbonne, Coty Basham, Cameron Basham, Joseph Basham, Cory Snowden and Dustin Cook.
Honorary pallbearers are Shane Page and James Chaney.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin Directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.