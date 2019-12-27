Funeral services for Artie Lies Bedard, 68, of Lufkin will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother John Harvey officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Artie was born June 28, 1951 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the daughter of Henry Lies and Sue (Hawkins) Lies. She passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 in a local hospital, succumbing to her battle with cancer.
Artie attended Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, studying finance and accounting. She was always a hardworking, dedicated employee. She started and ran a credit union at the age of 18. She became Controller and Business Manager of a local ice hockey group. This is where she met her future husband of 45 years, Yvon “Ivan” Bedard.
Artie was a business manager for KAIT television station in Jonesboro, Arkansas from 1984-2001. In 2001 she moved to Lufkin to become Vice President and General Manager of KTRE. She was instrumental in bringing Doppler Radar to Lufkin. Artie retired from KTRE in 2009 to spend the remainder of her life enjoying her family and friends at her home around her pool.
Survivors include her husband, Yvon G. “Ivan” Bedard; sons, Kelly Bedard of Heber Springs, Arkansas, Eddy Bedard and wife Lisa of Cordova, Tennessee, Jody Bedard and wife Sophia of Waukegan, Illinois; daughter, Jaime Harvey and husband John Michael of Monticello, Arkansas; grandchildren, Kaylee Bedard, Morgan Elise Kelly, Justin Tyler Bedard, Savannah Wall, Aramis Whitehead, Amelie Bedard, Angeline Bedard, Brooks Harvey, and Brock Harvey; four great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother; brother, Gene Ray Lies; and sister, Cathy Lou Lies.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 212 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.