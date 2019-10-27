Shelia Marie (Benton) Knight
Private graveside services for Shelia Marie (Benton) Knight, 69, of Lufkin, were held at Fairview Cemetery in Lufkin.
Shelia was born on August 27, 1950 in Jasper, Texas, to the late J.D. Benton and Dolly Demple (Crosby) Benton and died Wednesday, October 17, 2019 in Lufkin.
Shelia grew up in Colmesneil, TX. She moved to Lufkin after high school and attended Angelina College. Sheila was co-owner and bookkeeper at Knight Motor Co. with her husband Grant for 32 years. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed antiquing, cooking and quilting. Shelia had battled with dystonia for over 10 years and lost her battle suddenly in a local nursing home.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Grant Knight; daughters, Knicole Porter (and husband Brian Porter and children Gage Cullen, Creed Cullen, Crosby Cullen and Fenley Porter) and Kameron Cook (and husband John Cook and children Judy Cook, Colin Cook and Jensen Cook); sister, Mary Ann Barker (husband Jerry Barker and children Kyle Barker, Steven Barker and Stephanie Berry); sisters-in-law Glenda Duke (sons Randy Duke and Monte Duke) and Gayle Brooks (husband Jesse Brooks and daughter Debbie Davidson); and brother-in-law, Don Knight (son Craig Knight).
Shelia was preceded in death by her parents, Dolly Demple Benton Julian and JD Benton; and mother-in-law, Jennie Murphy.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
